South Korea issued this image of an earthquake detected in North Korea’s Kangwon Province Monday evening. Image courtesy of Republic of Korea Meteorological Administration

May 11 (UPI) -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's Kangwon Province on Monday evening, local time, according to South Korea's meteorological agency.

The tremor occurred at 7:45 p.m. in an area 20 miles north-northwest of Pyonggang County. The epicenter was monitored at 36.68 degrees north latitude and 128.18 degrees east longitude, Yonhap reported.

Seoul's weather agency initially reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, measuring the P wave or primary wave -- the fastest kind of seismic wave and the first to reach a seismic station. Six minutes later, the agency adjusted the number to 3.8, according to the report.

Multiple seismic stations across South Korea detected the quake in the North. At stations in Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces, and in the cities of Seoul and Incheon, stations recorded a 2.0-magnitude tremor, Newsis reported.

The quake detected Monday evening is the strongest to be recorded on the Korean Peninsula this year.

In late January, Seoul reported a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in an area near North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear site. The minor earthquake was believed to be at the time the result, or the aftermath, of North Korea's sixth nuclear test, which took place in September 2017.

On Sept. 21, 2019, Seoul said a 3.5-magnitude earthquake took place in North Korea.

On Monday, an official with Seoul's Meteorological Administration said the tremor appeared to be a "natural earthquake" and did not negatively impact the South.