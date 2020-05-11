U.N. peacekeepers secure an area in Koygouma in the Timbuktu Region of Mali, on May 6, 2019. File Photo by Nicolas Remene/EPA-EFE

May 11 (UPI) -- Three United Nations peacekeepers have been killed by an explosive device in the northern Mali town of Aguelhok, officials said.

The peacekeepers, from Chad, were part of a convoy connected with the U.N. Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali when the improvised explosive device went off. Four other peacekeepers were injured in the blast Sunday.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the head of the mission, condemned the attack and said it was intended to disturb Mali's peace process. Peacekeepers have been stationed there since 2013.

"We will have to combine all efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for these terrorist acts so that they can answer for their crimes in front of justice," Annadif said.

The Kidal region, which contains Aguelhok, had been a stronghold for separatist rebels in Mali and several militant groups are active in the area. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement the attacks equated to a war crime.

"[Guterres] calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly," Dujarric said. "The secretary-general reaffirms that such cowardly acts will not deter the United Nations from its resolve to continue supporting the people and government of Mali in their pursuit of peace and stability."