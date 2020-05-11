A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army official website shows the damaged Konarak warship at Jask port after the accident during the naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman, in Chahbahar, southern Iran, on Sunday Photo courtesy of Iranian Army/EPA-EFE

May 11 (UPI) -- At least 19 Iranian servicemen were killed and 15 others were injured during naval exercises in the Sea of Oman, Iranian-state run media said, describing the incident as an "accident."

The undisclosed incident occurred Sunday, and rescue and relief operations were deployed soon after, the Iranian Navy said in a statement Monday, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

According to the statement, the Konarak vessel, a Dutch-made 155-foot Hendijan-class support ship with missile capabilities, was involved in the accident some 790 miles southeast of the capital Tehran, the Iranian Students' News Agency reported.

"The circumstances of the incident are currently undergoing technical examinations," the news agency said.

The Navy had initially reported one death and 15 injured but the death toll was raised hours later.

At least two of the injured servicemen underwent surgery, two others were discharged from the hospital and 11 others were in stable condition, said Mohammad Mehran Amini Fard, head of the Iranshahr University of Medical Sciences.