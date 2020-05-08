Chinese wearing protective face masks cycle past a poster of the Temple of Heaven as the government announced the Covid-19 threat is basically over in Beijing on Monday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders, media and the public Friday to put forth efforts to end hate speech worldwide.

The global body chief said on Twitter that the pandemic has caused a "tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scaremongering," urging people to put forth an "all-out effort to end hate speech globally."

Political leaders should work to create social cohesion, the media should do more to flag and remove racist, misogynist and other hateful content and civil society should strengthen outreach to vulnerable people, he said in a video.

"And I ask everyone, everywhere, to stand up against hate, treat each other with dignity and take every opportunity to spread kindness," he said. "As we combat the pandemic, we have a duty to protect people, end stigma and prevent violence."

The appeal came two weeks after he warned the coronavirus pandemic was "fast becoming a human rights crisis," urging governments not to use it as an excuse to deploy repressive measures.

Early Friday, the number of COVID-19 neared 4 million infections and 270,000 deaths, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

Clusters of the coronavirus in Russia continued to grow at one of the fastest paces in the world on Friday with 10,699 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the government in the previous 24 hours. The increase pushed it past France for fifth in the world in coronavirus cases with 187,859.

RELATED Disney Springs to begin phased reopening May 20

On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the city's lockdown would be extended until May 31 while industry and construction work may resume from Tuesday when passengers of public transit will be mandated to wear masks and gloves to stymie the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday detailed a three-step plan to achieve "a COVID-safe economy and society" by the end of July.

The island nation has been experiencing a drop in coronavirus cases since a peak of hundreds recorded a day at the end of March and has been recording about 20 cases or fewer a day since mid-April.

RELATED California to allow more retailers to open for curbside pickup Friday

Australian states have already made moves to ease social restrictions and Morrison had announced late last week nationwide measures could be relaxed soon due to the work the public has done to flatten the curb of coronavirus infections. Six of the nation's eight states have had multiple days recording zero infections.

On Friday, the prime minister said the next step is to restart the economy but stating it will be a gradual process.

"In this plan, we walk before we run," he said during a press conference. "We know we need to be careful to preserve our gains, but we also know that if we wish to reclaim the ground we have lost, we cannot be too timid."

Morrison said states will reopen at their own pace, but expects it to restore some 850,000 jobs in the coming months.

Step one will see restaurants, cafes, pools and playgrounds reopen while social restrictions will be eased so groups of up to 10 can congregate, schools will reopen and intrastate recreational travel will be permitted.

There is no specific timetable, but Morrison said some states could now "pretty much tick the box."

"But the important point is the whole country has the same endpoint, and that is to get to a COVID-safe economy," he said.

Under step two, gatherings of around 20 will be permitted and gyms, indoor fitness, beauty therapy, cinemas and galleries will be allowed to open their doors.

In step three, people will be able to gather in groups of up to 100 and most workers will be back in the workplace. Pubs and clubs will be open with some restrictions.

Asked about when he expects general international travel to be permitted again, Morrison said he didn't see it happening anytime soon.

"There is nothing on our radar which would see us opening up international travel in the foreseeable future," he said.

The announcement came as the Department of Health confirmed 22 new cases of the virus, edging Australia closer to 6,900 COVID-19 infections since it confirmed its first patient in late January.

While comparatively low, its 6,896 cases is the highest in Oceana, which has a little more than 8,500 cases, according to worldometers.info.