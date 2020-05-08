Bicyclists wear face coverings as they pass a poster of the Temple of Heaven Monday in Beijing, China. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders, news media and the public Friday to put forth efforts to end hate speech worldwide.

Guterres tweeted that the pandemic has caused a "tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scaremongering," and urged an "all-out effort to end hate speech globally."

Political leaders should work to create social cohesion, news media should do more to flag and remove hateful content and civil society should strengthen outreach to vulnerable people, he said in a video message.

"And I ask everyone, everywhere, to stand up against hate, treat each other with dignity and take every opportunity to spread kindness," he said. "As we combat the pandemic, we have a duty to protect people, end stigma and prevent violence."

The appeal came two weeks after he warned the coronavirus pandemic was "fast becoming a human rights crisis" and advised governments against using the pandemic as an excuse to impose repressive measures.

Worldwide, there have been almost 4 million coronavirus cases and 270,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Russia, clusters of the virus continues to grow at a quick pace on Friday with 10,700 new cases. The tally moved Russia ahead of France as the fifth-most number of cases worldwide.

RELATED Disney Springs to begin phased reopening May 20

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday the city lockdown will be extended to May 31 and industry and construction work may resume Tuesday, when public transit passengers will be required to wear face coverings and gloves.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison detailed a three-step plan Friday to achieve "a COVID-safe economy and society" by the end of July.

The nation has been experiencing a drop in cases since a peak of hundreds per day in March, and has been recording about 20 cases or fewer a day since mid-April.

RELATED California to allow more retailers to open for curbside pickup Friday

Australian states have eased restrictions and Morrison said last week national measures could soon be relaxed. Six of the nation's eight states have had multiple days recording no new cases.

Morrison said Friday the next step is to restart the economy at a gradual pace.

"In this plan, we walk before we run," he said at a news conference. "We know we need to be careful to preserve our gains, but we also know that if we wish to reclaim the ground we have lost, we cannot be too timid."

Morrison expects 850,000 jobs will be restored in the coming months.

Step one will see schools, highways, restaurants, cafes, pools and playgrounds reopen. Under step two, gatherings of around 20 will be permitted and gyms, indoor fitness, beauty therapy, cinemas and galleries will reopen. In step three, Australians can gather in groups of up to 100 and most workers will be able to return.

He doesn't expect international travel, however, to resume soon.

"There is nothing on our radar which would see us opening up international travel in the foreseeable future," he said.