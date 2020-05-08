Authorities inspect the location where more than a dozen workers were killed by a train Friday near Aurangabad, India. Photo by EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- Officials said 15 migrant workers were killed Friday when a cargo train ran them over as they slept on the tracks near Aurangabad, India.

Authorities said 20 workers were walking to Bhusaval when they stopped to rest on the tracks and fell asleep. All but five died when the train struck them. Aurangabad is about 230 miles northeast of Mumbai.

They'd been working at a steel plant in Jalna but didn't have travel passes, and had been walking for about 25 miles when they stopped to rest.

Jalna's police superintendent said the migrants walked along the tracks, instead of the highway, to avoid authorities because they didn't have permission to travel.

Government officials said train operators tried to stop when they spotted the workers on the tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely anguished" by their deaths.

"All possible assistance required is being provided," Modi tweeted.