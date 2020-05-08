SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- Just days after South Korea loosened its social distancing guidelines, a new COVID-19 cluster infection has sprung up in the capital city of Seoul tied to several nightclubs and bars.
Health officials announced 13 additional cases on Friday that have been connected to a 29-year-old man who visited five nightlife venues in Seoul's multicultural Itaewon neighborhood last weekend, and warned that there would likely be more to come.
"We believe we will have another community infection," said Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip at a press briefing on Friday. "The spread took place in enclosed and crowded spaces. Transmission with no known source of infection can lead to a widespread cluster infection and that is why the government is not letting its guard down."
Authorities said the man visited clubs and bars late last week before noticing any symptoms of the respiratory illness. He tested positive on Wednesday and was admitted to a hospital in Suwon, south of Seoul.
Fifteen cases overall have now been connected to the man, including himself, a co-worker and twelve people who were out at clubs on the same night. Officials estimate that he may have come into contact with more than 1,500 people across the five venues last weekend, adding to concern that there could be a significant number of new infections on the horizon.
Health authorities are continuing to track down visitors at the clubs and publicly urged anyone who attended the venues on the same night to self-isolate and report any COVID-19 symptoms.
Seoul city officials said at a separate briefing Friday that they would use CCTV and credit card records to help identify visitors.
In response to the new outbreak, the government issued a nationwide health advisory that encourages bars and nightclubs to suspend operations for another month.
The country began a period of "everyday life quarantine" on Wednesday, which eased social distancing guidelines and allowed an increase in social and economic activity. Authorities were already closely watching for any outbreaks tied to a long holiday weekend last week that led to heavy domestic travel.
Friday's newly announced cases tied to the spreader came in addition to a regular daily update of 12 new cases Thursday, most of which originated from overseas arrivals. South Korea's total number of infections rose to 10,822 and 256 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While South Korea was the first country after China to see widespread local transmission of the coronavirus, with a February outbreak centered around the southeastern city of Daegu, officials managed to dramatically flatten the curve of new infections through early and aggressive testing and contact tracing.
As new cases have declined, South Korea has allowed venues like recreational facilities, nightclubs, places of worship and museums to reopen.
Professional baseball returned Tuesday without fans as the Korean Baseball Organization kicked off its 2020 season. Schools will also start reopening next week, with high school seniors returning to class on May 13 and other grades resuming in a phased process throughout the rest of the month.
World moves to reopen after COVID-19 pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released
Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Stylist Chrissy Whitley trims the hair of customer Mark Nolting at JF Hair Co. The salon reopened on May 4 after being closed since March 23. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The beach reopened for the first time since March. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Workers wipe down chairs between Senate committee hearings in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chambers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks to reporters as the Senate reconvened. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People enjoy ice cream at Kilwins as others walk on the sidewalk in St. Charles. The shop on Historic Main Street has reopened with other selected businesses after being closed for nearly two months by an emergency state order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Don (L) and Robin Piatt sit on an elevated outdoor porch, toasting each other on their wedding anniversary, at Lewis and Clark's Restaurant in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen their diving rooms at 25 percent capacity starting on May 1 as the state began easing restrictions based on COVID-19. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Workers open their store in Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Texas on May 1. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing" but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Florida has allowed some of the states beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A couple from Central Florida stroll along the surf near Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo