Polish presidential candidate Szymon Holowna, L, speaks at a rally in Warsaw on Wednesday, prior to the postponement of the election. Photo by Marcin Obara/EPA-EFE/UPI

May 8 (UPI) -- Poland announced a delay of its Sunday presidential election, Europe's first planned vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hastily organized, mail-in vote would have been annulled by the Supreme Court, Jaroslaw Kaczynski of the ruling Law and Justice party said. Although simply a member of Parliament, Kaczynski is Poland's de facto ruler and leader of the right-wing party.

The postponement comes as incumbent President Andrzej Duda leads all opponents by a comfortable margin in polls, and can be seen as an opportunity for other candidates, who halted their campaigns because of the pandemic, to regroup and refocus their efforts. The European Commission and other global groups have expressed concern at the hurried attempt at an election in the midst of the pandemic.

Over 50 national elections around the world have been postponed because of the spread of the virus. Poland took quick action to close its borders and obligate residents to wear masks in public. On Thursday, the country of 38 million reported about 15,000 cases of the virus, and 755 deaths.

The run-up to the Sunday election was affected by chaos and mismanagement, and the vote was canceled because the government could not deliver 30 million mail-in ballots to voters in time.

The government quickly pushed a bill through the lower house of Parliament calling for a mail-in vote after it was clear that polling stations could not safely open. The opposition-led Senate, which cannot reject bills but only modify them, delayed a vote for 30 days, or four days before the election was to take place.

To ensure that the election would go on, the ruling government appointed a deputy defense minister as head of the Polish postal service, but some local government leaders refused to share voters' personal data, citing the lack of the relevant law stalled in Parliament. Attempts to use other government data formed an incomplete list of eligible voters.

A televised presidential debate Wednesday featured several candidates boycotting the election, and no agreement whether the vote would occur as scheduled. Moments after the conclusion of the debate, the ruling party officially delayed the election. The Supreme Court is expected to void Sunday's election, and a date for another vote, probably in June or July, is expected to be set by the lower chamber of Parliament.