May 8 (UPI) -- Heavy rains, flash flooding and landslides have led to the deaths of more than 70 people in Rwanda, officials said Friday.

The weather seriously impacted seven Rwandan districts -- Gakenke, Musanze, Nyabihu, Muganga, Ruhango, Rubavu and Ngororero. Rains also caused significant damage and blocked a number of roads.

Rocks from a landslide crushed the home of a family in Gakenke district and killed two adults and six children. Officials said a number of farm animals were also killed.

At least 72 people have died in Rwanda so far and nearly 600 homes were damaged. Heavy rains also soaked several other nations.

A military barracks in the Democratic Republic of Congo was washed away and dozens were feared dead nationwide.

Flooding swelled several Congolese rivers near its border with Uganda, officials said.