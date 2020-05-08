May 8 (UPI) -- At least two people died and more than a dozen were hurt Friday when a moderate earthquake struck in Iran.

The Iranian Seismological Center said the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.1, while the U.S. Geological Survey said the strength was 4.6. The northern city of Damavand, near Tehran, was the epicenter.

Officials said a 60-year-old man in Damavand died of a brain injury and a 21-year-old woman died after going into cardiac arrest. The shaking, which lasted for several moments, could be felt as far away as Qom, Alborz, Mazandaran and Zanjan provinces.

Friday's was the strongest earthquake to hit the area since a 5.2-magnitude quake hit the Tehran area more than two years ago. A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake in November 2017 and killed hundreds.

Jalal Maleki, a spokesman for Tehran's Fire Department and Safety Services, there were no reports of building collapses or other heavy damage. He said some firefighters and medical emergency staff were put on alert as some alarmed residents spilled into the streets.