May 8 (UPI) -- There are no major changes coming to Britain's current coronavirus lockdown orders anytime soon, a government official said Friday as health officials reported 626 more deaths from COVID-19.
British Environment Secretary George Eustice, delivering the government's daily coronavirus pandemic update, dampened speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce an easing of restrictions in an address scheduled for Sunday.
"There isn't going to be any dramatic overnight change," Eustice said. "We will be very, very cautious as we loosen the restrictions we have. As the data that we're outlining on a daily basis shows, we are not out of the woods, there are still major challenges with this virus for sometime to come."
The country's overall toll rose to 31,241 with the new deaths -- the most of any European nation during the health crisis.
Worldwide, there have been almost 4 million coronavirus cases and 270,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In Spain, the national government on Friday rejected a request by the Madrid region to advance to the next phase of a coronavirus reopening plan.
Local officials in the epicenter of Spain's pandemic argued Madrid should be among areas of the country allowed to move on to a new phase of the lockdown starting next week in which restrictions on social mobility will be eased.
The request was made over strong objections from health officials in the Spanish capital.
National health officials rejected Madrid's petition, opting to wait until the region's testing capabilities are "more robust."
At the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders, news media and the public Friday to put forth efforts to end hate speech worldwide.
Guterres tweeted that the pandemic has caused a "tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scaremongering" and urged an "all-out effort to end hate speech globally."
Political leaders should work to create social cohesion, news media should do more to flag and remove hateful content and civil society should strengthen outreach to vulnerable people, he said in a video message.
"I ask everyone, everywhere, to stand up against hate, treat each other with dignity and take every opportunity to spread kindness," he said. "As we combat the pandemic, we have a duty to protect people, end stigma and prevent violence."
In Russia, clusters of the virus continued to grow at a quick pace Friday with 10,700 new cases. The tally moved Russia ahead of France as the fifth-highest number of cases worldwide.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday the city lockdown will be extended to May 31 and industry and construction work may resume Tuesday, when public transit passengers will be required to wear face coverings and gloves.
In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison detailed a three-step plan Friday to achieve "a COVID-safe economy and society" by the end of July.
The nation has been experiencing a drop in cases since a peak of hundreds per day in March and has been recording about 20 cases or fewer a day since mid-April.
Australian states have eased restrictions and Morrison said last week national measures could soon be relaxed. Six of the nation's eight states have had multiple days recording no new cases.
Morrison said Friday the next step is to restart the economy at a gradual pace.
"In this plan, we walk before we run," he said at a news conference. "We know we need to be careful to preserve our gains, but we also know that if we wish to reclaim the ground we have lost, we cannot be too timid."
World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released
Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Stylist Chrissy Whitley trims the hair of customer Mark Nolting at JF Hair Co. The salon reopened on May 4 after being closed since March 23. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The beach reopened for the first time since March. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Workers wipe down chairs between Senate committee hearings in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chambers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks to reporters as the Senate reconvened. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People enjoy ice cream at Kilwins as others walk on the sidewalk in St. Charles. The shop on Historic Main Street has reopened with other selected businesses after being closed for nearly two months by an emergency state order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Don (L) and Robin Piatt sit on an elevated outdoor porch, toasting each other on their wedding anniversary, at Lewis and Clark's Restaurant in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen their diving rooms at 25 percent capacity starting on May 1 as the state began easing restrictions based on COVID-19. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Workers open their store in Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Texas on May 1. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing" but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Florida has allowed some of the states beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A couple from Central Florida stroll along the surf near Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo