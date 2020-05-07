Former South Korean comfort woman Lee Yong-soo condemned a local activist group with misconduct on Thursday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- A former South Korean comfort woman accused an influential activist group of misappropriating funds and using past victims to advance their cause.

Lee Yong-soo, 91, said Thursday at a press conference in the South Korean city of Daegu that women like herself have been "used" by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, Yonhap reported.

The Korean Council has been exploiting past victims of Japanese wartime policy for 30 years, since the group began to hold weekly rallies outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, Lee said.

On Thursday, Lee suggested the group has been hiding funds that were collected to help the women, including many suffering from deteriorating health.

"I did not even know there was cash coming in," Lee said, referring to the Korean Council's operation of collecting funds from the general public, including middle and high school students. "The collected funds should have been used to help the [victims], but they have never used the money."

Lee's claims come after Yoon Mi-hyang, president of the Korean Council, was appointed to a seat in South Korean parliament by the ruling Democratic Party.

"Ms. Yoon Mi-hyang must not become a member of the National Assembly," Lee said. "She must first solve this problem."

The former comfort woman also said she did not support Yoon's candidacy for parliament, a claim Yoon may have made publicly.

"These are all fabrications from Yoon," Lee said.

Lee, who has said she was repeatedly raped by Japanese soldiers at age 16, said the rallies held outside the Japanese Embassy must be abolished, Newsis reported.

RELATED Korean travelers sleeping in cars instead of hotels

The former comfort woman also said she will not take part in the organized rallies and that museums that educate the public about the past must be established through government funds.

"Japan's atonement must be called for, even if it takes 100, 1,000 years," Lee said.