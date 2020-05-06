NYPD Police Officers escort the homeless and others who want to remain on the Subway cars off of the trains after the subways are closed in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- People with disabilities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, U.N. Director General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, stating the inequalities they already experience are being further exacerbated by COVID-19.

Roughly 1 billion people worldwide live with disabilities and are already suffering from hindered access to education, healthcare and income opportunities as well as are at heightened risk of violence, neglect and abuse, he said, unveiling a new report recommending an integrated approach aimed at ensuring people with disabilities are not forgotten amid governments' COVID-19 response and recovery plans.

"We must guarantee the equal rights of people with disabilities to access healthcare and lifesaving procedures during the pandemic," he said in a video.

Guterres called on governments to do more for those with disabilities nearly two weeks after he warned the pandemic was "fast becoming a human rights crisis."

On Wednesday, he said those with disabilities who lack accessible health information and face barriers to basic hygiene measures are at heightened risk of contracting the disease, which if they do they are also likely to develop severe health conditions that may result in death.

He said some countries are also rationing healthcare based on discriminatory criteria, including age or "assumptions about quality or value of life, based on disability."

"We cannot let this continue," he said.

In the 18-page report, the United Nations called on governments to ensure access to health information, facilities and services; establish mechanisms to ensure disability inclusion in the coronavirus response and consult with those with disabilities when they create their recovery plans.

The report was published Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide edged toward 3.7 million and 260,000 deaths, according to a live tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University. According to the university, some 1.2 million people have recovered from the virus since it emerged late last year in Wuhan, China.