May 6 (UPI) -- Those with disabilities are among the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, and inequalities they already experience are being further exacerbated by the crisis.
Roughly 1 billion people worldwide who live with disabilities already have limited access to education, healthcare and income opportunities -- and are at heightened risk of violence, neglect and abuse, he said.
Guterres issued a new report recommending an integrated approach aimed at ensuring persons with disabilities aren't forgotten amid response and recovery plans.
"We must guarantee the equal rights of people with disabilities to access healthcare and lifesaving procedures during the pandemic," he said in a video message.
Guterres called on governments to do more for those with disabilities nearly two weeks after he warned the pandemic was "fast becoming a human rights crisis."
On Wednesday, he said those with disabilities who lack accessible health information and face barriers to basic hygiene measures are at heightened risk of contracting the disease. If they do, he said, they are likely to develop severe health conditions that may result in death.
Guterres also said some countries are rationing healthcare based on discriminatory criteria, including age or "assumptions about quality or value of life, based on disability."
"We cannot let this continue," he said.
In the 18-page report, the United Nations called for governments to ensure access to health information and services and establish mechanisms to ensure disabled are included in the response.
There have been almost 3.7 million cases and 260,000 deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 1.2 million patients have recovered.
