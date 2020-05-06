May 6 (UPI) -- Flooding in Kenya's rainy season has killed 194 people and displaced more than 100,000 households this month, officials said Wednesday.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said more than 122,000 households were displaced by the flooding caused by heavy rains that are expected to continue until June.

He said 30 people died amid flooding in West Kenya on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 194.

Villagers living near dams strained by the rising water levels were required to evacuate while others near the River Nzoia were forced to leave their homes.

Wamalwa added the government had flagged additional bags of relief food to be delivered to the areas affected by the floods and landslides.