May 5 (UPI) -- The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom surpassed 30,000 on Tuesday, and also topped Italy's to rank first on the list of COVID-19 deaths in Europe.
The British Office for National Statistics reported more than 27,300 have died so far in England and Wales. Combined with the tolls in Northern Ireland and Scotland, the overall figure for the United Kingdom surpassed the count of 29,000 in Italy.
However, ONS said deaths from all causes is down slightly, suggesting the nation may have moved past a peak in the mortality rate.
Worldwide, there have been 3.6 million cases and 252,000 dead from the disease since the pandemic began months ago, according to Johns Hopkins University. The school says nearly 1.2 million have recovered.
In Germany, the Bavarian state government issued a "road map" Tuesday for gradually reopening schools, daycare centers, shopping centers and restaurants. The plan also eases the ban on visits to nursing homes for close relatives.
Under the new rules, classes for all students will begin after May 31.
In France, President Emanuel Macron defended his decision to allow children to start returning to school next week, which drew criticism from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and hundreds of other mayors in the Ile-de-France region.
In an open letter Monday, they urged Macron to reconsider, saying local communities and schools are not sufficiently prepared to ensure the safety of children and teachers.
In an appearance at an elementary school Tuesday, Macron acknowledged their anxiety but said it's imperative that children return to school.
"We need to get the children back to school," he said. "Staying at home for two months is very traumatic."
The return will be gradual, he added, saying the move will not endanger teachers' health.
"I say to those who don't want to come back: We will never put you in danger by coming to do your work," he said. "The key is that the situation is well organized, and we are in the process of organizing with the directors to establish different times to limit the number of students in class."
In Spain Tuesday, officials reported 185 new deaths and a continuing a pattern of stabilization. It was third consecutive day with a death toll below 200.
Authorities say Spanish healthcare workers, however, are testing positive an alarming rate. Health ministry officials said new cases among caregivers rose by 39 percent over the past two weeks. They now comprise more than half of all new cases in Spain.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with his cabinet Tuesday to formulate a request to extend the state of emergency, which is set to expire Saturday -- over which he faces growing political opposition.
In Russia, health officials said Tuesday new cases have climbed by more than 10,000 for the third straight day, pushing the national case total past 155,000 and deaths to near 1,500.
With a daily growth rate of 7 percent, Russia has the world's second-fastest spread rate, behind the United States.
