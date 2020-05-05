An Israeli Air Force F15i flies over the Hatzerim Air Force base in the Negev Desert, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheva on June 27, 2019. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The Syrian government on Tuesday accused Israeli forces of bombing a research center and military base that's often used by Iranian militia.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported three explosions in the al-Mayadeen desert in rural Deir ez-Zor that targeted Iranian militia positions.

Syrian state media reported the attacks occurred just before midnight Monday and the attacking aircraft was fired on by air defenses southeast of Aleppo.

Western Israeli allies say Iranian militants have dug into Aleppo governorate as part of a growing presence in Syria, which has long concerned officials in Jerusalem who say it puts Iranian forces at Israel's doorstep.

"For Iran, Syria is an adventure far from home. ... For us, it's life," Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said last week.

Damascus officials said the new attack is the fifth by Israeli forces in Syria over the last two weeks.