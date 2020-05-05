Russian Amb. Aleksandr Matsegora (L) delivered a medal and certificate honoring North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon (R) attended the ceremony. Photo courtesy of Russian Federation Embassy in DPRK

May 5 (UPI) -- Russia conferred a medal on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the 75th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day on May 9, according to Russian media and the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang.

Tass news agency reported Tuesday Russia's top diplomat to North Korea held a ceremony in honor of Kim and the ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Aleksandr Matsegora delivered the commemorative medal and a certificate from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Kwon at Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. Kim did not take part in the ceremony.

In the certificate, the Russian government stated Kim had made contributions to honor the memories of the citizens of the former Soviet Union who perished on North Korean soil during World War II.

Moscow also credited the North Korean leader with "concerning himself" with the maintenance of a cemetery in North Korea dedicated to fallen Russians.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, 1,375 Soviet troops are interred in 11 public North Korean cemeteries as well as 345 "private" cemeteries.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang released several photographs posted to its Facebook page, showing officials standing at the ceremony while wearing face masks.

The two sides also agreed to "fulfill the promises" made between Putin and Kim during their first summit in April 2019.

Russia has previously held military parades to commemorate its victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow's Red Square, but the 2020 Moscow Victory Day Parade has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim's return to public life after a 20-day absence has been followed by more reports of economic activities.

Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Tuesday Prime Minister of the Cabinet Kim Jae Ryong provided field guidance in various sectors in North Hamgyong Province.

The senior North Korean official toured the Kim Chaek Iron and Steel Complex. The visit comes after he accompanied the North Korean leader to Sunchon Phosphate Fertilizer Factory.