Mirae Asset's contract to buy this collection of 15 U.S. hotels from Anbang Insurance Group has been terminated. Image courtesy of Mirae Asset Global Investments

SEOUL, May 5 (UPI) -- South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments said it has scrapped a $5.8 billion deal to buy a portfolio of 15 U.S. hotels from China's Anbang Insurance Group.

The Seoul-based asset manager said Monday it asked an escrow agent to return the 10 percent deposit, which it put down last September when a contract was agreed upon.

Mirae said the seller failed to satisfy preconditions necessary to close the deal.

"Anbang had failed to timely disclose and discharge various material encumbrances and liabilities impairing the hotels and failed to continue the operation of the hotels in accordance with contractual requirements," Mirae said in a statement.

"Anbang did not remedy these breaches, which thereby resulted in the termination of the contract in accordance with its terms by Mirae Asset," the statement read.

A spokesman from Mirae told UPI News Korea that the company discovered another lawsuit between Anbang and a third party, which is feared to affect the transaction.

"Even an insurance company refused to cover the legal risk related to the lawsuit, which is pending at a U.S. court. But Anbang did not offer satisfactory explanations. Against this backdrop, we could not close the deal," the spokesman said.

He said that the lawsuit in question does not pertain to Anbang's recent finding of fake deeds involving six California hotels named in the Mirae-Anbang deal.

A group of California business people reportedly handed in bogus titles for the six hotels and came up with fictitious arbitration claims.

"There is no more misunderstanding about the title problems. The litigation at issue is a new one," the spokesman told UPI News Korea, while declining to elaborate due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Mirae and Anbang are expected to stage a lengthy legal battle over the collapsed transaction. Anbang filed a lawsuit on April 27 in a Delaware court to enforce the $5.8 billion contract.

Last September, Mirae agreed to buy the 15 hotels from beleaguered Anbang at $5.8 billion, which would have marked South Korea's largest cross-border property deal.

Anbang acquired the collection from Blackstone in 2016.