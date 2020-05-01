An Iron Dome aerial defense system is seen at the Hatzor Air Force base in Israel. A pair of airstrikes in Syria early Friday were blamed on Israeli forces. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- A human rights group said Friday Israeli forces are responsible for two airstrikes in western and southern Syria.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said activists heard "sporadic explosions" in the western parts of the Daraa region overnight Thursday.

The group accused Israeli Defense Forces of shelling posts that housed Syrian government forces and Iranian militias in Tal Ahmar and rural Ma'ariya. The Tal al-Ahmar al-Gharbi area near the border in southern Syria was also attacked.

The human rights group said there were no reports of casualties.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency also accused Israeli forces. It reported that helicopters fired missiles on the locations but damage was "restricted to materials."

The Syrian report said the rockets were fired from the Golan Heights into the Quneitra region.