Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting with members of the government via teleconference call in Moscow on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Russian Government Press Service Pool/EPA-EFE

April 30 (UPI) -- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced Thursday he's tested positive for coronavirus.

He revealed his diagnosis during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It has been revealed that my coronavirus tests have come back positive," Mishustin said. "In light of this and in accordance with Rospotrebnadzor requirements, I should self-isolate and follow doctors' orders."

BBC News reported that the prime minister was treated at a hospital for his symptoms, though it's unclear if he remained there under care.

Putin agreed with Mishustin's suggestion that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov take his place during Mishustin's convalescence.

"The government will continue working as normal, I plan to be in active contact via phone with colleagues ... on all key issues," Mishustin said.

The prime minister urged Russian citizens to stay home to prevent the spread of of COVID-19, which has sickened more than 106,000 people in Russia and killed 1,073 as of Thursday evening.

"I ask you to remember that the date when our country can return to full-fledged life depends on the discipline and willpower of every one of us. Look after yourself and your loved ones," Mishustin said.