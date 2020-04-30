Armed police officers stand guard in front of the Al-Irschad association in Berlin, Germany, Thursday after the German Minister of Interior, Construction and Homeland announced that it has banned Iran-backed Hezbollah activity on German soil and designated it a terrorist organization. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

April 30 (UPI) -- Germany has banned activities by Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group and designated it as a terrorist organization, its Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said Horst Seehofer, the interior minister, banned the Iran-backed militant group, calling it a "Shiite terrorist organization."

He said police have conducted raids in several states targeting the group since early Thursday, without elaborating.

"The rule of law can also act in times of crisis," he said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED Israel holds Memorial Day event without crowds at Jerusalem cemetery

Jeremy Issacharoff, Israel's ambassador to Germany, said via Twitter they "welcome" the ban as an "extremely significant and meaningful step by Germany in combatting international terror."

"This measure by Germany is also important given the ongoing attempts by Hezbollah to threaten Israel and undermine regional stability," Issacharoff said. "This decision, that is already being implemented on the ground by the German police, should be adopted by all members of the European Union."

The United States and Israel have long pushed Germany to designate and ban Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

In November 2019 during a visit to Germany by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters that his government had been discussing the issue with their Israeli and American counterparts and was looking to find "a European answer."

"We have been witnessing developments in the region and in Lebanon that gives us cause to be seriously concerned," Maas said. "And, as I said, we will be engaging with our European partners with an eye to a possible listing of Hezbollah, but this presupposes European unanimity."

In December, the German parliament passed a motion urging Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to ban the militant group.

The move follows Britain banning Hezbollah last year becoming the second European country to do so after the Netherlands.

Canada added the militant group to its list of terrorist organizations in 2002.

The European Union has designated Hezbollah's military wing as a terrorist organization but not its political arm.

Following news of Germany's ban Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, renewed calls for other European nations to follow suit.

"I call on additional European countries and the European Union to adopt this necessary policy and to recognize the organization for what it is: Hezbollah -- both its military and political wings -- constitutes a terror organization, and that is how it must be treated," he said in a statement.

The American Jewish Committee also thanked Germany for designating Hezbollah while urging the EU to label the group's political faction as a terrorist organization, calling the governmental body's 2013 move "inadequate."

"Permitting its 'political' wing to operate on European soil allows for active recruitment, fundraising and the poisonous spread of antisemitism, not to mention sending a European message of hesitation and indecisiveness," AJC CEO David Harris said in a statement.

The United States designated Hezbollah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997 and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2001.