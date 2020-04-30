April 30 (UPI) -- Search and rescue operations have been dispatched after a Canadian military helicopter involved in NATO exercises went missing off the coast of Greece, officials said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed via Twitter late Wednesday that the CH-148 Cyclone was missing and that search and rescue efforts have been deployed.

The helicopter, he said, was involved in Operation Reassurance in Central and Eastern Europe, reinforcing NATO's collective defense, when it went missing.

"I have spoken with [Defense] Minister Harji Sajjan, and search and rescue efforts are currently underway," the prime minister said.

The helicopter was deployed upon the HMCS Fredericton, and contact was lost with the aircraft while it was participating in allied exercises near Greece, the Canadian Armed Forces Operations said.

"The CAF confirms we have contacted all primary family members of those who were on board the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that was involved in an accident in the Mediterranean Sea," the Canadian military said on Twitter, without elaborating on the nature of the accident.