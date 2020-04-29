German Federal Police officers lead suspect Stephan Ernst to a helicopter after his arraignment at the Federal Supreme Court July 2, 2019. German authorities charged Ernst with murder Wednesday. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- German authorities Wednesday charged two people believed to be right-wing extremists in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a German politician.

Walter Luebcke, a district leader for the city of Kassel and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats Party, was shot while he stood on his porch in Wolfhagen in June 2019. Stephan Ernst, 46, was charged with the murder, and a second man, identified in the German media as Markus H, 44, was charged with complicity in the murder.

Luebcke's support for refugees reportedly angered Ernst, and prosecutor's said his "racism and xenophobia founded on an ethnic-nationalist attitude were decisive in the act."

Ernst initially confessed to the murder but later recanted and accused Markus H of being the shooter. Prosecutors said that Markus H helped Ernst obtain weapons and training but that Ernst was alone at the crime scene.

Prosecutors accused Ernst of owning numerous weapons illegally, including a submachine gun, three revolvers, two automatic pistols, two rifles and 1,400 rounds of ammunition.

Ernst is expected to also be tried for a 2016 knife attack on an Iraqi refugee seeking asylum in Germany. The man was stabbed in the back in Lohfelden near Kassel, causing serious injury. Authorities believe one of the knives found on Ernst during his arrest was involved in the 2016 case.