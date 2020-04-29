British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds arrive at Brunel University in London, Britain, on December 13, 2019. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of their baby boy on Wednesday.

A spokesman said the child, the couple's first, was born at a London hospital Wednesday morning, and that the mother and boy are doing "very well."

"The [prime minister] and Ms. Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team," he said.

Johnson and Sydmonds announced their engagement in February.

Johnson returned to work on Monday after spending several days in intensive care with a serious coronavirus infection. He's just the fourth British prime minister in 170 years to have a child born during their time in office -- but the third of the last five, following Tony Blair and David Cameron.

Symonds, 32, is a former Conservative Party spokesperson who worked on Johnson's 2012 re-election bid for London mayor. Johnson, 55, has four children from his second marriage.

"Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident," British Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted.

"Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds," Labor Party Leader Keir Starmer added.