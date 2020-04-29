The Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport is set to open October 31 after 14 years of construction. File Photo by Adam Berry/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Safety officials have given the beleaguered Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport approval to open this fall, 14 years after construction began on the facility.

With the OK, the long-delayed airport is scheduled to begin flights Oct. 31, but travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic could further complicate the airport's opening and profitability.

Berlin-Brandenburg was initially envisioned as a large, state-of-the-art replacement for two other area airports -- Berlin Schönefeld Airport and Berlin Tegel Airport. But after dozens of setbacks, multiple missed deadlines and a ballooning final price tag, the Irish Times reports the airport likely won't make back its cost for the foreseeable future.

Originally slated to cost about $3 billion and open in 2012, the final cost on the project is now nearing $6.5 billion with officials spending about $1.4 million per day just in upkeep.

The project was first beset by complications from former Mayor Klaus Wowereit, who ended a contract with a building company, saying the state could construct the facility faster and cheaper. The building's architect then quit after having to redraw the plans to fit in a shopping area.

The airport's construction planning company also went bankrupt and inspectors found widespread electrical and sprinkler problems that led to extensive repairs. Finally, after missing several planned opening dates, some of the equipment became outdated and increased air travel in the city meant it was already too small to properly replace both existing airports.

Meanwhile, the German government has banned all international travel through June 14 and is considering extending the order as the world tries to stem the spread of COVID-19. Summer holidays are on hold throughout the country and it's unclear when travel could return to previous levels.

"A normal holiday that we've grown used to with full beaches won't happen this year anywhere, whether in Europe or anywhere else in the world," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, according to BBC News.