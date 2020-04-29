Chinese no longer practice safe social distancing but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment area even though the government has declared the threat of the coronavirus outbreak basically finished in Beijing on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison endorsed an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus on Wednesday as tensions between the island nation and China continue to climb.

During a press briefing in Canberra, Morrison told reporters that Australia is going to continue pushing for an independent review of the virus' origins and of China's early handling of the outbreak despite mounting criticism from the Asian nation.

"This is a virus that has taken more than 200,000 lives across the world. It has shut down the global economy. The implications and impacts of this are extraordinary," Morrison said. "Now, it would seem entirely reasonable and sensible that the world would want to have an independent assessment of how this all occurred, so we can learn the lessons and prevent it from happening again. I don't think this is a remarkable suggestion."

Tensions between the two countries have been climbing since Australia joined the United States in calling for an independent review of China's handling of the outbreak and of the virus.

In response, China's ambassador to Australia, Cheng Jingye, warned earlier this week it may lead to Chinese consumers boycotting Australian products -- remarks Australia called "a threat of economic coercion" and which Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Frances Adamson called Cheng over.

On Tuesday, China's Embassy in Australia released details of that phone call under the pretext of correcting "misleading" statements concerning the exchange in Australian media, claiming Adamson "admitted it is not the time to commence the review."

The statement also said Cheng called on Australia "to put aside ideological bias, stop political games and do more to promote the bilateral relations."

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade released a statement saying it would not breach long-standing diplomatic courtesies and professional practices to comment but that it "notes with regret" the Chinese embassy's release of purported details of the call.

China state-run media has also leveled comments against the Morrison administration in response to the push for a probe as "a panda-bashing campaign."

Asked about these comments on Wednesday, Morrison responded that the push for a probe is a position they won't abandon.

RELATED Trump to use Defense Production Act to order meat plants stay open

"Australia will do what is in our interest, in the global interest and we will, of course, continue to support moves to ensure there is a proper independent assessment of what has occurred here," he said.