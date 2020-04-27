Singapore-based investment expert Jim Rogers said he expects social distancing in healthcare and education to last beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of Jim Rogers

SEOUL, April 27 (UPI) -- Singapore-based investment expert Jim Rogers said he expects the world will be forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic, with lasting medical and educational distancing.

"It was already happening all over the world. There were already movements in place, but this crisis is accelerating some of those movements," Rogers, who co-founded the Quantum Fund with George Soros, told UPI News Korea in a recent phone interview.

"Education over the Internet -- most people would never have tried it, but now they are forced to try it. Likewise, healthcare. Most people would never have visited their doctors over the Internet. Now they are forced to. More of that will develop," he said.

The adoption of telemedicine was painfully slow across the globe, but an increasing number of physicians and hospitals have deployed it this year to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

"Some of the things were already in place and now being accelerated because people are saying, 'Wow, it's good. I can see my doctors over the Internet.' It's good for the doctors, it's good for the people," he said.

As for how investors should respond to the lingering crisis, Rogers said he is trying to find opportunities for businesses that are devastated by the virus threat.

"I will tell you the places that I am looking for: companies all over the world -- companies that have to do with transportation, tourism, travel, hotel, restaurants," he said.