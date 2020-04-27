April 27 (UPI) -- China sent COVID-19 test kits to North Korea, Beijing's foreign ministry said, amid rampant speculation about the state of Kim Jong Un's health as he remained absent during a key anniversary on Saturday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed Monday the International Red Cross is providing aid to North Korea and Beijing has sent coronavirus test kits to the country, South Korean television network JTBC reported.

Geng did not disclose the number of test kits that were delivered to Pyongyang. The ministry also neither denied nor confirmed earlier reports suggesting China dispatched a medical team to the North.

"We have the disease prevention capabilities, and so we have the ability to help other countries," Geng said when asked about the medical team deployment to North Korea, according to JTBC.

Kim's absence during the annual Day of The Sun ceremony on April 15, and unconfirmed reports last week suggesting the North Korean leader was in critical condition following heart surgery, set off rumors Kim may be incapacitated, or incapable of governing the country.

Kim's younger sister Kim Yo Jong is also playing a more vital role in government. Earlier this year, the younger Kim issued statements in her name, addressing U.S.-North Korea relations and inter-Korea issues.

Beijing did not comment on rumors of Kim Jong Un's death on Monday, but a Chinese social media account, North Korea Today, dismissed rumors of his death or illness as falsehoods, according to JTBC and South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"The rumors first began in South Korea, and CNN took the opportunity to cause confusion among the people," the Chinese social media account stated. It is unclear whether the Chinese account is an official account of North Korea propaganda service DPRK Today.

North Korean state media continues to claim Kim Jong Un is in charge.

Korean Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday "Comrade Kim Jong Un sent a message of gratitude to the workers at Wonsan Kalma Tourism Zone," where construction is ongoing.

KCNA said Monday Kim also sent a telegram to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the occasion of South Africa's Freedom Day.