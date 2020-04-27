Chinese no longer practice safe social distancing guidelines but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment area even though the government has declared the threat of COVID-19 basically finished in Beijing on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Global infections of COVID-19 climbed toward 3 million on Monday as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned against easing lockdown restrictions in his first public speech since returning to Downing Street after falling ill with the coronavirus.

Johnson said Britain was facing its biggest challenge since the Second World War and though there are signs of "passing through the peak" of the outbreak, now is not time to lift restrictions, which are to be reviewed May 7.

"This is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor," he said. "So, it follows that this is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment when we can press home our advantage and it is also the moment of maximum risk," he said in a press conference.

Johnson, who was discharged from the hospital on April 12, said he understands the economic consequences of the lockdown but they must assess the effects of a second spike of the coronavirus, which has infected more than half a million people and killed more than 20,000 in Britain.

"I want to get this economy going as fast as I can but I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and huge overwhelming of the [National Health System]," he said. "And I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming to the end of the first phase of this conflict."

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 2.9 million Monday morning with the United States home to the highest number of cases with 965,910. The next five countries -- Spain, Italy, France, Germany and Britain, in that order -- accounted for nearly 900,000 infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, in early December, took roughly four months to spread the world over and infect 1 million people. Two weeks later, it had infected 2 million. On Sunday, the death toll surpassed 200,000.

New Zealand, Switzerland and Iran have moved to ease lockdown restrictions while others, including Japan, tightened theirs.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced they have eliminated undetected community spread of COVID-19 but warned the public to stay vigilant to prevent the virus from resurging.

"There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We've won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way," she said during a press conference on Monday.

Ardern gave her speech of cautious optimism as New Zealand prepared to downgrade from its highest Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 at midnight, allowing for some businesses to reopen and schools to prepare to hold classes as well as some easing to social distancing guidelines.

Ardern said based on modeling by health officials the number of projected cases would have been much higher without the lockdown and by implementing the drastic measures "they have avoided the worst" of the pandemic.

To downgrade to the next level in two weeks when the government will review the situation, she said the public will have to maintain vigilance and safety practices.

"It is not and cannot be a return to pre-COVID-19 life. That day will come but it is not here yet. To get there, our team of 5 million needs to have zero tolerance for cases to complete our goal of eliminating the virus at level 3," she said.

Ashley Bloomfield, director general of health, told reporters during the press conference only one new case of COVID-19 and four probable cases were confirmed over Sunday, and all of them had a known source, increasing its totals to fewer than 1,470 cases and 19 deaths.

In Switzerland, the Federal Council on Monday began to ease restrictions, allowing hospitals to resume medical procedures and medical and massage practices, hairdressers, cosmetic studios and other similar businesses to reopen to the public.

"In taking steps to ease these measures, [the Federal Council] is pursuing two aims: It wishes to continue to protect the health of the population, particularly of those at especially high risk. At the same time, it wants to limit the damage to the economy," the Federal Office of Public Health said in a statement.

Social distancing rules will still be in place as is a ban on gatherings of more than five people, which is to expire on May 10, it said. As of Sunday, the country had nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 1,330 deaths, the health department said.

Italy, France and Spain have also said they are seeking to ease restrictions.

In Iran, which has the eighth highest number of cases at nearly 90,500, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that religious sites, mosques and holy shrines would be opened to the public, though the date has yet to be decided by the Health Ministry, semi-official Press TV reported.

The easing comes as part of a classification of the country into white, yellow and red risk zones based on the number of infections and fatalities.

"This is the first step in opening up religious sites that are of great interest to the people, and God willing, we hope that the white areas will expand day by day and we will have better conditions" while the public observes the guidelines, he said.

More than 100 counties fall within the low-risk white designation as they have recorded zero cases of the coronavirus and no deaths attributed to the disease in the last two weeks, he said during a session of the National Task Force for Fighting COVID-19.

However, Japan on Monday extended its entry ban to 14 additional countries, prohibiting non-citizens from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others from visiting Japan to prevent further spread of the virus, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan, with 13,441 cases of COVID-19, has now canceled visas for 87 countries amid the pandemic until the end of May.

The move came as the Bank of Japan announced an enhanced monetary easing plan to combat the economic effects of COVID-19.

The bank said in a statement it is increasing purchases of CP and corporate bonds and further purchasing of Japanese government bonds.

"The bank will take these measures with a view to doing its utmost to ensure smooth financing, such as of financial institutions and firms, and maintaining stability in financial markets," it said.