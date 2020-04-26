People walk with their children on Diagonal Avenue amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. It was the first day that minors have been allowed for an hour a day outside their homes following a nationwide lockdown ordered 44 days ago in Spain. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from coronavirus passed 200,000 and cases neared 3 million worldwide though the rate of new cases and deaths have been declining, and nations are easing restrictions.

On Saturday, 6,069 deaths were reported -- a 3.1 percent increase -- which is much lower than when the outbreak was skyrocketing several weeks ago. The number of new cases, 90,722, had a similar decline of 3.2 percent, according to tracking by Worldometers.info.

In past weeks, the death rate had been doubling within one week from CIVID-19.

One week ago, the toll was 160,364 and two weeks ago the count was 112,265. Last Sunday, there were 2.3 million cases compared with 1.8 million the previous week.

The United States heads the list with nearly 55,000 deaths, roughly one-quarter of the world total, and 960,000 cases, which is one-third of the global number.

The decline has been especially evident in Europe with 120,118 deaths. Most nations' increases Saturday were under 2 percent compared with near double digits a few weeks ago.

Behind the United States, the next seven spots on the list are occupied by European nations -- No. 2 Italy, No. 3 Spain, No. 4 France, No. 5 Britain, No. 6 Belgium and No. 7 Germany. Rounding out the top 10 are Iran, followed by China and another European nation, the Netherlands.

In Italy, which at one time was an epicenter, 415 deaths were reported Saturday for a total of 26,384 and a 1.6 percent increase. The high was 919 deaths on March 27.

On Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told La Repubblica that manufacturing plants will reopen on May 4 but schools will remain closed until September. He said "strategic" businesses will require the approval of local authorities and will have to introduce strict safety measures.

The county went into a lockdown in March, including starting out in the hard-hit northern portion of the nation.

Spain, with 23,190 deaths, also is easing restrictions amid declining numbers -- a 1.3 percent increase with 288 deaths reported Sunday, which is the lowest since March 20. The high was 961 on April 2.

For the first time since a state of emergency six weeks ago, children were allowed outdoors if they are accompanied by their parents.

"The data shows a clear descending trend, it is true that because it is the weekend we need to analyze it carefully but the scale of the descent is important," Fernando Simon, who is Spain's director of Emergencies, told journalists.

France's increase also has been declining. On Saturday, 369 deaths were reported, for a 1.7 percent increase, to 22,614. The high was 1,438 on April 15.

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday issued an ultimatum to European Union embers in Northern Europe to spend more to help southern states. Otherwise, the single market will be no longer there." He specifically named Germany and the Netherlands.

Germany, a nation of 83 million, has had more success mitigating the spread of the virus, including heavy testing. On Saturday, the nation reported 117 deaths for a total of 20,319. Its high was 333 on April 8.

However, Prime Minister Angela Merkel has said the coronavirus pandemic is "still at the beginning" and warned residents to continue social distancing despite good numbers.

"It is precisely because the figures give rise to hope that I feel obliged to say that this interim result is fragile," Merkel told parliament. "We are still far from out of the woods. We are not in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning."

Britain is in a different situation, reporting 813 deaths Saturday, the second highest in the world behind the United States for a 4.2 percent boost. The record was 980 on April 10, with the lowest number since then 449.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to return to work Monday after being sidelined for three weeks from the virus, including a stay in intensive care at a hospital. He was discharged on April 12.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Johnson's return will be a "boost for the country."

Britain has 20,319 deaths through Saturday.

Trailing far behind the top five is Belgium with 6,917, including 238 more fatalities Sunday.

Iran is close behind Germany with 5,710, including 60 more deaths reported Sunday.

In all, 17,962 have died in Asia.

China, where the virus emerged, has reported no deaths for 11 days in a row to stand at 4,632. The nation reported 11 cases and six were attributed to travelers coming from overseas.

On Sunday, China's National Health Commission said that there are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wuhan. The total number of infected people who were treated in the city and discharged numbered around 46,552.

Elsewhere in the Far East, Korea reported 2 deaths for a total of 242 and 10 cases on Sunday. Japan announced 15 more deaths for a total of 360, and 519 more cases.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on April 7 as the number of infections rose. Large churches in South Korea reopened Sunday though attendance was limited.

India reported only one more death Sunday for a total of 826. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown to May 3, but allowed allowed select activities from April 20 in some areas that are least affected by the outbreak.

Russia's death toll is listed as 681 with 66 more reported Saturday, but its cases have been surging, including 5,966 more for a total of 74,588 in sixth place compared to 129th place in deaths. Nearby Turkey reported 2,861 more cases and 106 more deaths.

Brazil has about two thirds of the 6,004 deaths in South America, announcing 375 more Saturday for a total of 4,045. Residents have called for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro. On Friday, he disputed claims from his former justice minister Sérgio Moro, who resigned, that he had sought to appoint a new federal police chief to gain access to secret intelligence reports.

Africa has 1,379 deaths, lead by Algeria with 419.

In Oceania, there are only 98 fatalities -- 80 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. Queensland and Western Australia announced they will ease social distancing restrictions, allowing some outdoor recreational activities.

In North America, all but 4,000 of the deaths on Saturday were outside the United States. That includes 2,465 in Canada and 1,221 in Mexico.

Provinces that include New Brunswick and Saskatchewan in Canada are planning to cautiously begin reopening businesses.

Bloomberg reported that government's reported cases of 12,872 may be undercounted because severe acute respiratory infections in Mexico have skyrocketed 50 percent.