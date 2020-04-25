French President Emmanuel Macron moves a package during an Amazon factory visit in October 2017. A French court said Amazon may only ship out certain essential goods during the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- A French court has upheld last week's order limiting Amazon deliveries to essential goods until it finishes assessment of workers' risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the Versailles court of appeals confirmed the earlier order, it extended the approved products list and reduced fines.

The original order included food, hygiene products and medication on the list and the appeals court added technology goods.

The appeals court also reduced the fine from around $1 million to about $108,000 per unauthorized item "received, prepared and/or shipped."

The French worker's union Syndicale Solidare said in a lawsuit it filed earlier this month that Amazon continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic "as if nothing happened." The union said one employee has been hospitalized because of the virus and the company hasn't counted how many workers have been sickened.

The lower court ruled that Amazon had "obviously ignored its obligations to the security and health of its workers."

Amazon said it shut down French warehouses as a result of the first ruling because the order was ambiguous, with an Amazon spokesperson telling The Verge last week that the "risk was too high."

"We have heard the outcome of our appeal and remain puzzled by the decision," the Verge cited Amazon in France tweeting. "We are currently assessing the implications for our sites as well as for our employees and customers in France."