Tropical Depression One-E isn't expected to be a threat to land. Image courtesy of NOAA

April 25 (UPI) -- The Eastern Pacific Ocean's first-recorded April tropical depression formed early Saturday, about 700 miles from the Mexican coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, dubbed Tropical Depression One-E, had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, the NHC's 8 a.m. PDT update showed.

Forecasters predict the storm will continue moving toward the northwest before making a turn toward the west Sunday. There are no threats to land.

Though it's expected to weaken to a remnant low by Sunday, if the system does become a tropical storm, it will be named Amanda.

The planned names for the 2020 Eastern Pacific hurricane season are: Amanda, Boris, Cristina, Douglas, Elida, Fausto, Genevieve, Hernan, Iselle, Julio, Karina, Lowell, Marie, Norbert, Odalys, Polo, Rachel, Simon, Trudy, Vance, Winnie, Xavier, Yolanda and Zeke.