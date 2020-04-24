Oh Keo-don (R), South Korean mayor of Busan, resigned this week following allegations of sexual misconduct. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- The mayor of South Korea's second-largest city may be confronting multiple allegations of sexual misconduct after he resigned Thursday.

Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don, a member of Seoul's ruling Democratic Party, is facing accusations of sexual harassment, and possibly assault, after a victim first came forward in early April, South Korea's MBC and Segye Ilbo reported Friday.

A second allegation now under police investigation dates back to October, when a female government worker appeared on a South Korean YouTube channel, claiming she had been sexually harassed.

The source had said she was paid hush money to keep quiet about Oh's misconduct during 2018 regional elections. Oh had also filed a $400,000 suit against the group that uploaded the YouTube confession, according to Segye Ilbo.

Oh at the time had described the interview as "fake news," that "even cows would find funny."

Oh's main accuser who came forward in April is currently under the protection of a rape crisis center in Busan. Her identity remains undisclosed.

"The victim is currently in a very painful and difficult situation," a source at the center said. "Only after the passage of time will she be able to decide on whether or not to pursue a lawsuit."

The rape crisis center also said the victim is suffering from trauma that "may prevent her from being able to work again."

On Thursday, Oh shed tears as he told reporters of his decision to resign.

"I made an unnecessary physical contact with the person during a short, five-minute meeting," he said while bowing deeply, according to The New York Times.

"I have realized that this could amount to sexual assault...Regardless of the severity of my act, I admit that it cannot be forgiven."