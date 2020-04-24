Yazidi ethnic mourners cry in front of pictures of victims, during the fifth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide by the Islamic State in Iraq on Aug. 3, 2019. The trial of one Iraqi man on charges connected with genocide started Friday in Germany. Photo by Gailan Haji/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- An Iraqi man went on trial in Germany Friday on charges of genocide in Iraq as an accused member of the Islamic State.

The man, identified as Taha al-Jumailly, has been charged in a Frankfurt court for taking part in a genocide against the Yazidi people in northern Iraq.

It is the second such case this week being tried in Germany connected with crimes of humanity charges where the incident happened somewhere else in the world. On Thursday, another German court heard the trial of a former Syrian military officer and his subordinate accused of war crimes against anti-government forces in 2011 and 2012.

Al-Jumailly is accused of chaining a 5-year-old girl and her mother in the sun as temperatures soared to 122 degrees. The child died and the mother sustain serious burns.

Al-Jumailly's wife, Jennifer Wenisch, of Germany, has been on trial at a court in Munich since April 2019 for the death of the child. Prosecutors said the girl died of thirst in Fallujah in 2015.

Authorities said al-Jumailly's treatment of the woman and the girl was unrelenting after the couple purchased the two as slaves.

"They were not allowed to leave the house unaccompanied," Frankfurt chief prosecutor Anna Zadeck said in court."He forced them to wear a full veil and did not accept the child's name because it was the name of the infidel. Both were regularly beaten. The woman has suffered pain in her shoulder ever since. The child once had to stay in bed for four days after being beaten."

The Islamic State kidnapped the woman and her child in 2014 after the militant group raided the Sinjar region of Iraq, and they were sold numerous times after that on the regime's slave market.