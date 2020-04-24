Over the past two decades, more than 175 park rangers have died at Virunga National Park in Democratic Republic of Congo. File Photo courtesy UNESCO

April 24 (UPI) -- An attack near Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo left multiple people dead Friday, local park and conservation officials said.

Virunga National Park officials said armed groups attacked civilians, and Virunga employees and park rangers near Rumangabo village in North Kivu province.

The Congo Institute for Nature Conservation said the attackers killed 12 people and injured four others.

Virunga National Park said it appears as if the civilians were the target of the attack, not park employees.

"This is a devastating day for Virunga National Park and the surrounding communities," the park said.

Over the past 20 years, more than 175 Virunga rangers have died protecting the national park as anti-government rebel groups, local bandits and rare animal hunters roam the area.

In 2014, Netflix released Virunga, a documentary on the park's rangers who are tasked with protecting the critically endangered mountain gorilla. The Virunga Mountains are one of only two places in the world where the gorilla is found, along with Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

The 3,000-square-mile park -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- is home to hundreds of native species, including 218 mammal, 706 bird and 109 reptile species.