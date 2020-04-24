A fire set by protesters burns on a Hong Kong street during a violent day of clashes on October 1, 2019. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Riot police arrest a demonstrator after a violent confrontation during a large anti-government rally in Hong Kong on September 29, 2019. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Police officers argue with an elderly man who defended young activists during a large demonstration in Hong Kong on September 7, 2019. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Police run down the street during clashes with protesters in Hong Kong on October 1, 2019. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said Friday it will prosecute a Belize man for interfering in Hong Kong affairs, in connection with the long-running protests in the city last year.

Authorities in Beijing said Lee Henley Hu Xiang endangered Chinese national security by giving money to "key members" of the protest movement and supporting their activities.

Lee, who was arrested in November, was a businessman living in China at the time of the demonstrations last year that led to about 2,000 injuries and 8,000 arrests.

Lee is the first foreigner to be charged in a Hong Kong-related prosecution and will face the charges in Guangdong province.

According to prosecutors, Lee gave a large amount of money to "hostile elements" in the United States and "colluded with foreign anti-China forces" to intervene in Hong Kong affairs, state media reported. They also say he funded criminal activities that endangered Chinese national security.

Authorities also arrested and charged three Taiwanese citizens with aiding foreign operators.

The protests began in Hong Kong last June initially as demonstrations against a proposed extradition bill that would've allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for prosecution. They were later expanded to include opposition to other issues, like police brutality.