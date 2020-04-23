Japanese actress Kumiko Okae has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to local press reports. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- A beloved Japanese actress who debuted in 1975 has died from the novel coronavirus following surgery for early-stage breast cancer.

Kumiko Okae, 63, died after her condition deteriorated while hospitalized in Tokyo, Jiji Press and NHK reported Thursday.

Okae's death comes after Ken Shimura, one of Japan's most famous comedians, died in late March after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Thursday Okae's agency said the actress began showing symptoms of fever on April 3, but medical staff told her to "wait and see."

Okae's condition deteriorated rapidly on April 6, when she was hospitalized and attached to a ventilator. She was subsequently tested for the coronavirus, according to reports.

Okae had been receiving radiation therapy in January and February following surgery for breast cancer in 2019. Her immune system was weak, her agency said.

Okae's husband, Baku Owada, 69, and daughter Miho Owada, are also professional actors. The family has not shown symptoms of COVID-19, according to reports.

News of the Japanese celebrity's death is being met with anger on Japanese social media platforms.

Local tabloid Chunichi Shimbun reported Thursday ruling party lawmaker Junko Mihara tweeted condolences following reports of Okae's death, but online commenters accused the Liberal Democratic Party of not doing enough to prevent tragedies.

Japan could be struggling amid the health crisis.

The Asahi Shimbun reported Thursday food banks for the unemployed are running out of supplies as the pandemic is taking a massive toll on the economy.

Japan's food banks operating as nonprofit NGOs are running out of canned goods and cereals, according to the Asahi.