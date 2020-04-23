Greenlandic Premier Kim Kielsen and U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands stand between other officials as the United States announced it will open a consulate in Nuuk and provide $12.1 million in funds for civilian projects to the Danish island territory. Photo courtesy Government of Greenland

April 23 (UPI) -- The United States will open a new consulate in Greenland and provide the Arctic island territory with $12 million in economic support, officials announced Thursday.

U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands announced that the United States will reopen a consulate in the capital city of Nuuk, which will "serve as our primary platform for increasing our daily interaction with the people of Greenland," which is a territory of Denmark.

"With the establishment of a full-time diplomatic presence, we hope to further deepen and strengthen the U.S.-Greenlandic-Danish relationship," Sands said. "We want to collaborate with the entire Kingdom of Denmark to encourage the entrepreneurship and innovation needed to stimulate sustainable economic growth in the Arctic."

The government of Greenland also announced that it had chosen to accept $12.1 million for civilian projects in sectors including the mineral industry, tourism and education.

"It takes time to develop closer relationships with other countries. But this good news confirms that our work on building a constructive relationship with the United States is fruitful," Greenlandic Premier Kim Kielsen said. "It is positive that the increased cooperation between Greenland and the U.S. is reflected in tangible results in the form of funding for projects in Greenland."

Sands also said the United States would work with European and North American allies to ensure the Arctic region remains "stable and free of conflict," citing reports of Russian and Chinese expansion in the region.

"The United States and the Trump administration are setting out to wake the West up from our collective complacency before other less trustworthy governments shape the values of the region after their own repressive image," she said.

Last year, President Donald Trump postponed a trip to Denmark after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed his interest in purchasing Greenland.