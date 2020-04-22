The sun rises over Prague, Czech Republic, on June 25, 2019, during a heat wave that saw temperatures surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit. File Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Europe recorded its hottest year on record in 2019, continuing a trend over the past two decades that saw all-time heat on the continent, researchers said in a new report Wednesday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service complied the Europe State of Climate 2019 report, which notes that 11 of the 12 warmest years on the continent have occurred in the last 20 years.

The report said some temperatures in Europe were far above normal, and that Greenland has lost a record level of ice over the past year.

"One striking point in the latest [report] is that 2019 was the warmest year on record for Europe, closely followed by 2014, 2015 and 2018," Copernicus said. "All seasons of the year were warmer than average, with some parts of Europe reaching daily average temperatures up to 9 degrees Celsius higher than normal during the summer months."

Researchers said using multiple indicators to formulate long-term trends is vital in creating a "meaningful picture" of the global climate.

"And [our report] provides exactly this. 'Spotlight' sections explore individual climate variables in more detail, including sunshine duration, vegetation cover and wildfire activity," the institute wrote. "By examining how they fit in with historical patterns, it helps policymakers and businesses make decisions based on a clearer picture of climate change."

The study warns that temperatures are rising closer to the point at which some scientists believe certain climate changes would be irreversible.

"The climate fluctuates naturally, and it is therefore normal to see variables rise and fall from year to year," Freja Vamborg, Copernicus' senior climate scientist, said. "We recreate historical conditions through a combination of computer models and observations to see how trends evolve over longer periods of time. This is vital for monitoring climate change."