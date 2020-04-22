An Israeli bulldozer demolishes a house in the West bank area of Masafer on November 21, 2019. Israel on a regular basis demolishes Palestinian homes in the West Bank citing missing building permits for Area C. File Photo by Abed al Hashlamoun/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Israeli soldiers, police and civil authorities on Wednesday demolished several buildings they say were illegally erected in the West Bank, drawing condemnations from settlement leaders.

Israeli Defense Forces razed six buildings in what are known as Areas "B" and "C," officials said.

Two of the structures were built at the Kumi Uri outpost near the Yitzhar settlement in Area B. Four other buildings were torn down at the outposts of Kippa Sruga and Tukuma in Area C.

Illegal structures were demolished at the one of the locations in January, and quickly rebuilt.

Area B, under the civil jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority and Israel, does not allow any settlement expansion there. Area C, which covers about 60 percent of the West Bank, is under both the security and civil control of the Israeli military.

Yitzhar community leaders condemned the demolitions and criticized the government for allowing them to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.