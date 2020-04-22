An overview of Jerusalem, Israel, is pictured on Wednesday. Authorities said they have arrested a man on suspicion he started a fire at Jerusalem City Hall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Investigators believe an arsonist started a large fire Wednesday at Jerusalem City Hall, Israeli authorities said.

Emergency officials said eight teams of firefighters tackled a "massive" fire at the municipal building and evacuated Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, his staff and other employees.

Authorities said they arrested a 40-year-old East Jerusalem man on suspicion he started the fire.

Investigators are looking into reports that said the blaze may have been started by multiple Molotov cocktails, as a terror attack.

No injuries were reported.