April 22 (UPI) -- Investigators believe an arsonist started a large fire Wednesday at Jerusalem City Hall, Israeli authorities said.
Emergency officials said eight teams of firefighters tackled a "massive" fire at the municipal building and evacuated Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, his staff and other employees.
Authorities said they arrested a 40-year-old East Jerusalem man on suspicion he started the fire.
Investigators are looking into reports that said the blaze may have been started by multiple Molotov cocktails, as a terror attack.
No injuries were reported.