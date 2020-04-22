"Spring Garden" was stolen from the Singer Laren museum on March 30. File Photo by Marten de Leeuw/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Dutch police on Wednesday said they received dozens of tips into the theft of a Vincent van Gogh painting after airing surveillance footage of last month's robbery on television.

Criminal justice program Opsporing Verzocht aired the video Tuesday night, showing a suspect arriving at and later leaving the Singer Laren museum in North Holland province.

The video also included footage inside the museum showing the suspect using a sledge hammer to break multiple glass doors to access the exhibit space before leaving with the painting March 30.

The suspect appears to be wearing a face mask similar to a balaclava, hiding their features.

Dutch police said they received 56 tips regarding the crime after airing the footage.

The painting, De Lentetuin, which, in English is known as Spring Garden, the vicarage garden in Nuenen in the spring, was on loan to the museum from the Groninger Museum.

Officials at the Singer Laren museum said there were no lapses in the facility's security procedures that could have allowed the theft to happen. The suspect tripped a burglar alarm when they entered the building.

The 1884 painting, which is about 15 inches by 28 inches, depicts the garden of the Dutch Reformist Church in Nuenen, which is where van Gogh's father was a vicar.