April 21 (UPI) -- Volvo and Daimler's truck division announced Tuesday they will partner to develop fuel cell systems to power heavy vehicles, as an alternative to gasoline and diesel.

Switzerland-based Volvo and German Daimler Truck said they will be equal partners in the venture. Volvo said it will pay about $650 million to buy a 50 percent stake in the deal.

Fuel cells, which mix hydrogen and oxygen to generate power, have been in development for years as a means to provide energy for electric and hybrid vehicles.

"Transport and logistics keep the world moving, and the need for transport will continue to grow," Daimler Truck AG Board Chairman Martin Daum said in a statement. "This joint initiative with the Volvo Group is a milestone in bringing fuel cell-powered trucks and buses onto our roads."

The automakers said working together should speed up development of hydrogen fuel cells for heavy-duty transport and long-haul vehicles.

"Electrification of road transport is a key element in delivering the so-called Green Deal, a carbon-neutral Europe and ultimately a carbon-neutral world," Volvo Group President Martin Lundstedt said. "By forming this joint venture, we are clearly showing that we believe in hydrogen fuel cells for commercial vehicles.

"But for this vision to become reality, other companies and institutions also need to support and contribute to this development."

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is already used to power some London buses and European trains. Toyota and Honda are working on similar technology.