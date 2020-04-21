An interior view of the nearly-empty Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcades in the Lombardian capital of Milan, northern Italy, on March 8. Photo by Matteo Corner/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- As Europe's economies suffer under staunch government restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Tuesday that Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries by the virus, will move to gradually lift its lockdown starting early next month.

The Italian prime minister explained that he will unveil the details of the plan to ease the country from its lockdown by week's end with "a reasonable prediction" that it will apply from May 4.

"Let's stop being strict with our country," he said in an English-language Facebook post. "The whole world is struggling. We can be proud of how we are facing this very hard test."

The nation's 60 million citizens were placed under lockdown on March 9 when the country had fewer than 10,000 confirmed cases of the disease but the most in Europe. On March 22, the restrictions were tightened, banning movement within the country and the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Conte acknowledged the economic strain the lockdown has had on both business and citizens, but the government can't "abandon the line of maximum caution" to "indulge" public opinion, industry and companies demanding it be immediately lifted.

"The easing of measures must take place on the basis of a well-structured and articulate plan," he wrote. "We need to reopen on the basis of a program that will consider all details and cross-cross all the data."

He said it called for a "serious" scientific plan that considers all details, including territorial peculiarities, as overlooking any issue comes with the risk of increasing the country's number of infections.

"We must be prepared to contain this ascent to the minimum levels so that the risk of contagion is 'tolerable,'" he said.

Once the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak, Italy was overtaken by Spain earlier this month in number of total infections. According to a live tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University, as of early Tuesday, Italy had 181,228 cases to Spain's 200,210. However, Italy had a higher death toll by nearly 3,000 with a total of 24,114.

Italy's Ministry of Health reported Monday evening an increase of more than 2,250 cases over the previous 24 hours -- its lowest number of cases counted in over a month.

In Germany, the country with the fifth-most number of cases, government officials announced the famed Oktoberfest scheduled to start Sept. 18 has been canceled.

Bavarian Minister President Markus Soder and Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter announced Europe's iconic fall festival was canceled during a Tuesday press conference, citing the risks were just too high.

"We are living in different times," said Soder. "And living with corona means living carefully."

The event, which is attended by millions each year, consists of people congregating close together in tents and threatens to spread the coronavirus, they said.

The announcement comes a day after Germany, as well as several other European nations, began to edge out from under their lockdowns.