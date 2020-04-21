An armed Afghan police officer stands guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. Officials said a bomb targeted the convoy of the provincial governor of Khost on Tuesday, near the border with Pakistan. File Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- At least five people were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan on Tuesday near a convoy transporting the provincial governor of Khost, authorities said.

The attack injured two bodyguards, two children and a woman, spokesman Talib Khan Mangal said.

Khost Gov. Mohammad Halim Fidai, who was on his way to his office, was not among the injured.

A government official said an improvised explosive device was planted on the side of a road and went off when Fidai's convoy passed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khost, a province along Afghanistan's eastern border with Pakistan, is the home of the Khost Protection Force, which is considered by some U.S. military officials as one of the best military forces in Afghanistan. Its main unit is led by the Afghan National Directorate of Security, the Afghan equivalent to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

The attack comes amid intra-Afghan peace talks between the government and the Taliban, which were part of the peace deal in February between the insurgent group and U.S. officials.