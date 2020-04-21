April 21 (UPI) -- The death toll from the weekend's mass shooting at multiple locations across Nova Scotia, Canada, increased to 22 in a Tuesday update by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A news release from the RCMP said the toll went up after discovering remains inside some of the structure fires the suspect set during the multi-site shooting. Police initially reported 19 victims in the attack, which began Saturday and continued into Sunday.

Among the victims was an unborn baby and a 17-year-old girl.

The suspected gunman, Gabriel Wortman, died in a confrontation with police in Enfield.

The RCMP confirmed the shooting involved victims known to Wortman and took place across 16 separate locations in Portapique, Wentworth, Desert, Shubenacadie/Milford and Enfield. The suspect set fires at five structures.

Among the dead was Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. Constable Chad Morrison also was injured in the shooting.

"Our thoughts are with all of the victims' families and we are particularly mindful of families who have not yet received confirmation that their loved ones were involved. This is an unprecedented incident that has resulted in incredible loss and heartbreak for countless families and loved ones," RCMP Nova Scotia said in a Facebook post.

Officials said they're investigating a motive for the attack and how Wortman gained access to an RCMP uniform and vehicle.