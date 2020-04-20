April 20 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that she will be easing the country's monthlong lockdown after its population was able to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.

During a press briefing, Ardern said on midnight April 27, the country would be moving from its highest Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3, which will allow for the reopening of some commerce and for schools to prepare for pupils.

She said Alert Level 3 will be held for two weeks when the government will review the situation again.

The country's strict lockdown that ordered all non-essential workers to stay home was to expire Thursday, and the five-day extension was made by the government "to make sure we lock in our gains and give ourselves some additional certainty," she said.

"The sacrifice made to date has been huge," she said.

The decision to ease the restrictions follows New Zealand reducing the transmission rate of the deadly and infectious coronavirus to less than half a person for each confirmed infection. Overseas, the average is 2.5 people infected with the virus per every case, she said.

"The director general of health is confident that there is currently no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand," she said. "In short, the effort of our team of 5 million has broken the chain of transmission and taken a quantum leap forward in our goal to eliminate the virus."

During the next week, businesses, schools and early learning centers will be allowed to prepare to reopen. However, the easing of restrictions does not allow for more social activity, she said.

"We cannot forget that every number is someone's father, someone's mom, a relative and a friend and someone we have all been united in an effort to protect and to save," she said.

The country announced the lockdown in late March when it had more than 200 confirmed and probable cases. On Monday, the Ministry of Health confirmed seven new confirmed cases and two probable cases in the previous 24 hours, increasing its total number of such infections to 1,440. Twelve people have died in the country from the virus.

Ardern said nearly every case identified since April 1 has been the result of an overseas travel or contact to a known infection with only eight cases counted in that period to have unclear origins.

The announcement came after Germany and other European countries that had been placed under lockdown eased restrictions starting Monday.

Germany -- the country with the fifth-highest number of infections at 145,742 -- permitted small stores to reopen as well as car dealerships, bookstores and others. In Poland, which has fewer than 10,000 cases, citizens were again allowed to visit public parks and forests.

In China, the former epicenter of the virus, health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the day prior, increasing its total to 82,747. It reported zero deaths over Sunday as its death toll stood pat at 4,632.

Globally, there were 2.4 million infections and more than 165,000 deaths due to the virus, according to a live tracker of the disease by Johns Hopkins University.