The move Monday by Benny Gantz, pictured on March 3, aims to ultimately bar Netanyahu from being able to participate in the coalition-building process he has been a part of for years. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Benny Gantz, wielding new power as Knesset speaker, permitted new legislation Monday to bar Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a new Israeli coalition government -- possibly a final effort to coerce him into concessions to get a deal done.

The legislation, long favored by Netanyahu's opponents, would prevent any person under indictment from being part of the coalition-building process. The prime minister is under indictment on charges of corruption and will soon stand trial.

Gantz, a member of the opposition Blue and White Party, accepted legislation Monday that clarifies existing law to expressly prohibit serving prime ministers under indictment from building a ruling coalition.

Gantz's move could allow the Knesset to vote on the measure as early as Tuesday.

Netanyahu and Gantz met again Monday to discuss forming a unity government. The two leaders in previous days had signaled possible progress toward a deal.

The prime minister's Likud Party has so far demanded a change in rules that could give it greater control of judicial appointments -- a move some critics believe is aimed at guarding Netanyahu against his corruption charges. The Blue and White Party has rejected those demands.

Lawmaker Yair Lapid, who split with the Blue and White Party when Gantz accepted the Knesset speaker position, criticized his former ally Monday for his attempts to work with Netanyahu.

"Either you fight corruption or you're a part of it," Lapid tweeted. "In Blue and White, they've chosen a side."