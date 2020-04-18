April 18 (UPI) -- A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's southern Ogasawara Islands on Saturday, seismologists confirmed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially measured the temblor at 6.9-magnitude, but later revised the strength downward. The epicenter was on the island of Chichi-shima, the largest of the Ogasawara Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was about 600 miles south-southeast of Tokyo and had a depth of about 280 miles.

CNN reported there were no reports of injuries or damage. There also was no threat of a tsunami.